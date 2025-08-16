MOGADISHU, — A new diplomatic flashpoint has emerged in the Horn of Africa after China sharply condemned U.S. Senator Ted Cruz for urging Washington to officially recognize Somaliland as an independent state.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Friday, the Chinese Embassy in Somalia dismissed Cruz’s call as a “baseless and provocative interference” in Somalia’s internal affairs, warning that it violated the United Nations Charter and undermined the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

On August 14, Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) sent a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump, urging his administration to extend diplomatic recognition to Somaliland—a self-declared republic that broke away from Somalia in 1991 but has never been recognized by any country.

The embassy’s response, delivered less than 48 hours later, denounced Cruz’s letter as reflecting “expansionist and coercive tendencies” of some American politicians toward Somalia.

“China never interferes in the internal affairs of other nations and will never accept interference in its own,” the embassy stressed, reaffirming Beijing’s One-China policy and drawing parallels between the Somaliland issue and Taiwan’s international status.

This war of words has transformed Somaliland’s long-running quest for recognition into a new geopolitical flashpoint between Washington and Beijing, intensifying their broader rivalry across Africa.

For Somalia, the stakes are existential. Mogadishu insists that Somaliland remains an integral part of its territory, backed by the African Union, the Arab League, and the United Nations. Any move toward recognition, Somali officials warn, risks destabilizing the fragile security gains made against Al-Shabaab and ISIS in recent years.

The Somali Embassy in Washington also weighed in swiftly, cautioning that U.S. recognition of Somaliland would embolden extremist groups and destabilize the Horn of Africa.

“Terrorist groups thrive only when Somalia’s unity and territorial integrity are undermined,” the embassy stated, emphasizing the deep counterterrorism cooperation between Mogadishu and Washington.

Officials highlighted that more than 20 joint U.S.-Somali military operations against Al-Shabaab and ISIS had been conducted in 2025 alone, describing Somalia as a “reliable security partner” that Washington cannot afford to jeopardize.

In his letter, Senator Cruz hailed Somaliland as a “stable, self-governing, and democratic ally” strategically located along the Gulf of Aden, one of the world’s busiest maritime trade routes.

He praised Somaliland’s counterterrorism efforts, its naval security cooperation, and its diplomatic outreach—including ties with Israel and Taiwan, and support for the Abraham Accords.

Cruz also accused Beijing of using economic and diplomatic pressure to punish Somaliland for engaging with Taiwan, citing Mogadishu’s April 2025 ban on Taiwan passport holders, which he claimed was pushed by the Chinese Communist Party.

For Beijing, Cruz’s campaign represents more than Somali politics—it touches on the core issue of Taiwan. By likening Somaliland to Taiwan, Cruz effectively challenged China’s diplomatic red lines.

China has vowed to defend its sovereignty against what it calls “foreign interference,” making Somaliland’s recognition a proxy battle in the broader U.S.-China rivalry.

Somaliland, which operates its own government, military, and currency, has remained unrecognized for 34 years. While some U.S. lawmakers see an opportunity to formalize ties, recognition remains a delicate balancing act for Washington.

On one hand, endorsing Somaliland could serve U.S. strategic interests in countering Chinese influence in East Africa. On the other, it risks straining vital counterterrorism cooperation with Mogadishu and complicating regional diplomacy.