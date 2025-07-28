MOGADISHU – China has issued a forceful diplomatic condemnation of Somaliland’s recent engagement with Taiwan, branding a newly signed “Coast Guard Cooperation Deal” between the two as a direct affront to China’s sovereignty and a dangerous breach of the internationally recognized One-China policy.

In a statement released by the Chinese Embassy in Somalia, Beijing accused both Taiwan and Somaliland of entering into an “illegitimate” agreement under false pretenses, calling the partnership “self-deceiving” and politically motivated.

“The Somaliland regional authority’s action has blatantly violated the One-China Principle and harmed China’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity,” the embassy stated, warning that such engagements “will not stop the inevitable reunification of China.”

At the heart of this row lies an uncomfortable geopolitical symmetry: Taiwan is a thriving, de facto democratic state shunned diplomatically by most of the world due to Beijing’s pressure campaign. Somaliland, meanwhile, is a self-declared independent region of northern Somalia that has maintained peace, democratic elections, and independent institutions for over three decades—yet lacks formal recognition from the United Nations or any sovereign state.

The two territories have found common cause in their pursuit of international partnerships, but Beijing has made it clear that any such overture involving Taiwan will trigger consequences.

“Taiwan is never a country — not in the past, not now, and never in the future,” the Chinese statement emphasized, characterizing the deal with Somaliland as a strategic maneuver to challenge China’s core national interest: reunification.

Beijing backed its outrage with a familiar toolkit of legal references:

The 1943 Cairo Declaration and 1945 Potsdam Proclamation, both post-WWII documents that affirmed Taiwan as Chinese territory after Japan’s surrender,

The UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 (1971), which formally recognized the People’s Republic of China as the only lawful representative of China to the United Nations— excluding Taiwan from any international representation.

These, China argues, form a binding international consensus that invalidates any bilateral deal Taiwan attempts to sign with foreign entities.

Beijing was also quick to underline its position on Somaliland’s political status, asserting unequivocally that:

“Somaliland is a part of Somalia’s territory.”

This reinforces Somalia’s own constitutional position and reflects China’s broader strategic alignment with the Somali Federal Government. China is one of Somalia’s growing infrastructure and trade partners—an increasingly significant player in Africa’s development theater.

The embassy’s statement, sharp in tone, carried a thinly veiled warning:

“We urge the Somaliland regional authority to have the basic sense about the reality… and refrain from running against the historical trend, so as to free itself from self-inflicted consequences.”

This is not the first time Taiwan and Somaliland have stirred diplomatic waters. In 2020, the two sides opened representative offices in Hargeisa and Taipei, a move that was criticized by Mogadishu and flagged by Beijing as provocative.

Still, both governments have continued to engage in quiet cooperation on issues like health, education, and technology. The signing of a coast guard deal, however, is seen as a symbolic elevation—marking the first formal defense-related engagement, even if it remains non-military in scope.

This clash is emblematic of a wider trend: unrecognized or partially recognized entities—like Kosovo, Palestine, Taiwan, Western Sahara, and Somaliland—are increasingly forming informal alliances to bypass their exclusion from global institutions.

But when these moves touch the raw nerve of a global superpower, as in the Taiwan-China case, the political cost can be steep.

For China, reunification with Taiwan is not just policy—it is historical destiny. For Somaliland, diplomatic engagement with Taiwan is less about ideology and more about existence—a way to build a bridge to the world where traditional avenues have failed.

This latest flare-up is a reminder that in the age of multipolarity, the old rules of statecraft are being tested. Recognition, influence, and sovereignty are no longer reserved solely for fully accredited states—but the backlash for crossing diplomatic lines is real.

In the Horn of Africa and beyond, China has made its position crystal clear: When it comes to Taiwan, even the faintest whisper of recognition is treated like a roar.