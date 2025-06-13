Mogadishu, Somalia — As the world marks June 12 – the World Day Against Child Labour, Somalia’s Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs has issued a strong call to end the exploitation of children in the workforce, describing it as one of the gravest violations of child rights in the country.

Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Hon. Aamino Hussein Ali, made the appeal during a formal event in Mogadishu held to commemorate the international day. She addressed the nation with an emotional plea to protect children from forced labour, stating that Somalia must confront this widespread problem with urgency and compassion.

“Children are the future of our country. It is our duty — both as a government and as a society — to protect them from all forms of exploitation. Child labour is a symptom of deeper issues such as poverty, unemployment, and lack of access to education,” she stated.

The World Day Against Child Labour, observed annually on June 12, was launched by the International Labour Organization (ILO) in 2002 to highlight the global extent of child labour and the urgent need to eliminate it. The day draws international attention to the plight of millions of children forced into dangerous and exploitative work.

Recent reports by the ILO and human rights organizations estimate that hundreds of thousands of children in the Horn of Africa — including Somalia — are engaged in work that is harmful to their development, health, and education. Many of these children are pushed into labour by poverty and a lack of safe alternatives.

Deputy Minister Aamino Hussein Ali revealed that the Somali government is preparing comprehensive legal and policy measures to tackle child labour. This includes enforcement of child protection laws, the creation of alternative opportunities for families, and alignment with international conventions such as the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) and ILO conventions on child labour.

“We cannot just blame parents or employers. We need to provide real solutions — such as free education, community childcare, and jobs for parents that reduce dependency on child labour,” the Deputy Minister added.

The government called on families, religious leaders, business owners, civil society organizations, and international partners to join hands in eliminating child labour. It emphasized that the fight against child labour cannot succeed without grassroots awareness and community participation.

The Ministry also encouraged the media, schools, and NGOs to amplify awareness campaigns and empower communities with information on the dangers of child labour and the rights of children.

The World Day Against Child Labour serves as a critical reminder to Somalia and the world that childhood should be protected—not exploited. The government reaffirmed its commitment to working with stakeholders at all levels to eradicate child labour and ensure that every child has access to education, protection, and a fair shot at a better life.