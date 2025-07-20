LOS ANGELES — A night of music and celebration turned into a scene of chaos and horror early Saturday when a car plowed into a crowd waiting outside a nightclub in East Hollywood, leaving 30 injured, including seven in critical condition, and prompting a manhunt for an armed suspect.

According to Los Angeles police, the driver of a Nissan Versa rammed into a line of people standing outside Vermont Hollywood, a venue hosting a late-night reggae and hip-hop event. The impact injured dozens and smashed into a food vendor cart and valet stand.

“This was a very chaotic scene,” said Fire Captain Adam VanGerpen, adding that many victims were women waiting to get into the show. “People inside came out to help before emergency crews even arrived.”

The incident occurred just after midnight on Santa Monica Boulevard, a busy strip lined with nightclubs and bars. Witnesses say an altercation broke out shortly before the crash, and within minutes, the car accelerated into the crowd, pinning several victims against metal barriers and temporary fixtures.

Maria Medrano, a street vendor selling hot dogs with her husband outside the venue, recounted the harrowing moment: “The car stopped once it hit the hot dog stand—it got stuck there. If not, I wouldn’t be here to tell the story.”

Medrano said the crash was followed by the sound of gunfire and a stampede. “Everyone started running,” she told the Associated Press from the hospital.

In a dramatic twist, paramedics discovered the driver had suffered a gunshot wound, though authorities say it is unclear whether he was shot before or after the crash. He was transported to a hospital, but police have not released his identity or condition.

Law enforcement is now searching for a suspected shooter described as a man wearing a blue jersey and carrying a silver revolver, who was seen fleeing the area shortly after the incident.

“We’re actively investigating whether this was intentional, targeted, or part of a larger altercation,” said LAPD spokesperson Sgt. Elena Martinez. “The area has been secured and the investigation is ongoing.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that 23 people were transported to hospitals and trauma centers, with seven critically injured. Emergency crews arrived swiftly to a scene of “utter confusion and distress,” as described by first responders.

The stretch of Santa Monica Boulevard outside Vermont Hollywood has been cordoned off as detectives interview witnesses and gather surveillance footage.

The motive behind the ramming remains unknown. Vermont Hollywood, a popular venue known for eclectic music events, has not issued a statement or responded to press inquiries.

The incident has sent shockwaves through East Hollywood, a neighborhood with a vibrant nightlife but also a growing concern over violence and public safety.

“This wasn’t just a car accident,” said one witness, who declined to be named. “It felt like an attack. People were screaming, bleeding, some trying to pull others out from under debris. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

As investigators piece together what happened, Los Angeles residents are left reeling, and questions mount about whether this was a freak accident, a targeted attack, or something far more sinister.

Sources: AP, Agencies