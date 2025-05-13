MOGADISHU, SOMALIA — The Banadir Regional Administration and Mogadishu Municipality have launched a vigorous campaign aimed at restoring the beauty and cleanliness of the Somali capital, following recent heavy rains that severely disrupted city infrastructure and traffic flow.

Municipal workers from departments of Public Works, Sanitation, and Urban Aesthetics, in collaboration with district authorities, have been working around the clock to drain floodwaters, clear debris from major roads, and reestablish essential cleanliness across the capital.

The torrential rains left several key roads in Mogadishu flooded, affecting the movement of vehicles and pedestrians alike. In response, the city’s technical teams quickly mobilized to pump out stagnant water and restore access to key routes, ensuring that daily life in the city could resume with minimal disruption.

City officials also confirmed that rehabilitation of damaged roads and restoration of sanitation services is proceeding at high speed. The remaining infrastructure repairs are being carried out under an emergency plan developed to address the most urgent needs of Mogadishu’s residents.

According to the Banadir administration, this initiative is part of a broader urban development strategy to modernize and beautify Mogadishu, providing its residents with reliable and dignified public services.

Banadir officials emphasized that these efforts go beyond temporary fixes — they are part of a long-term plan to revamp urban living conditions, enhance resilience to seasonal flooding, and ensure environmental cleanliness.

“We are committed to rebuilding Mogadishu not just as a functioning city, but as a capital that reflects the dignity of its people,” said a spokesperson for the Banadir Regional Administration. “Our residents deserve clean streets, reliable roads, and a safe urban environment.”

In the coming weeks, city authorities plan to:

Reinforce drainage systems

Resurface additional damaged roads

Expand waste collection efforts

Launch public awareness campaigns on cleanliness and environmental protection

The administration is also engaging communities and local businesses in efforts to maintain the city’s restored cleanliness and prevent future flooding.