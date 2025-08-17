NEW YORK, – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to the United States on Monday for a high-stakes meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, amid growing pressure to end the war with Russia.

Trump has struggled to push Russian President Vladimir Putin toward a ceasefire, with Moscow reportedly demanding that Ukraine cede territory – a proposal Zelensky has repeatedly rejected. The last time Zelensky visited New York, talks with Trump ended on tense terms after the Ukrainian leader criticized Washington for wavering in its support.

Zelensky’s visit comes as Ukraine seeks to maintain strong backing from both Europe and the United States, while also navigating Washington’s interest in the country’s mineral resources and broader strategic leverage.

Analysts say the meeting will test how far Ukraine can resist territorial concessions while continuing to receive vital military and financial aid.

The key question for Monday’s talks is whether Zelensky will hold firm against ceding any part of Ukraine’s territory or whether U.S. pressure could force a compromise. The outcome may have major implications for the trajectory of the war and the broader geopolitical balance in Eastern Europe.