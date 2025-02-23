Brigadier General Yoonis Aden Hassan, the Commander of the 9th Brigade, has successfully concluded training for new units joining the 96th Battalion of the 9th Brigade, 60th Division of the Somali National Army.

The troops completed their exercises at the military training camp in Xuddur, preparing to engage in security operations across Somalia’s Bakool region.

During the closing ceremony, Brigadier General Hassan emphasized that the newly trained troops will be deployed to various districts within Bakool to confront and neutralize the threat posed by Al-Shabaab militants, a group responsible for ongoing instability in the region. He noted that the operations would play a significant role in protecting Somali citizens from extremist violence.

The ceremony was attended by local officials and prominent elders from the Bakool region, underscoring the support from the community for these military efforts.

This training and subsequent deployment are part of the broader strategy to strengthen Somalia’s security forces and bolster efforts to restore peace and stability in regions affected by insurgent groups.

The Somali National Army continues to work closely with local communities to ensure a united front against terrorism and violence in the country.

This operation highlights the ongoing commitment of the Somali government to safeguard the safety of its citizens.