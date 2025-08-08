NAIROBI — A medical evacuation plane has crashed into a residential building outside Kenya’s capital, killing at least six people, officials say.

The AMREF Flying Doctors aircraft went down Friday morning in Kiambu County, about 20km from Nairobi’s central business district. Among the dead are the pilot, two nurses, and a doctor on board, as well as two residents in the building it struck.

Shocked residents described scenes of fire, twisted metal, and frantic rescue efforts as emergency crews battled to contain the aftermath. Authorities have not released the victims’ names, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.