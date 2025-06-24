Doha/Mogadishu – Iran launched a direct missile strike late last night on U.S. military facilities in Qatar, targeting the key American airbase at Al Udeid, in what officials described as a retaliatory move following recent American airstrikes on nuclear sites inside Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the attack, confirming through state-affiliated Tasnim News Agency that several ballistic missiles were fired at the Al Udeid Air Base, a central hub for U.S. air operations in the Middle East.

According to U.S. and Iranian sources, the attack occurred shortly after midnight. Multiple missiles struck near Al Udeid, while drone incursions were also reported in both Iraq and Qatar, aimed at other American military positions in the region.

The U.S. military has not yet confirmed casualties, but early reports from international media including CNN suggest that emergency response teams were deployed and damage assessments are ongoing.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued a firm statement justifying the attack:

“The missile strike on Al Udeid Air Base was a legitimate response to American violations of Iran’s sovereignty and an assertion of our national independence.”

This escalation comes just days after U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed airstrikes on three major Iranian nuclear facilities—Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan—as part of a joint effort with Israel to cripple Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Trump, in a Truth Social post, stated that the American military used stealth bombers to deliver “a successful blow” to Iran’s most fortified underground sites.

Iran had warned of retaliation, and last night’s missile salvo marks the most direct and dangerous military exchange between the two nations since early 2020.

President Donald Trump responded with unusual restraint, acknowledging the Iranian strike but emphasizing the absence of American casualties:

“Iran may now be ready for peace and regional cooperation,” Trump posted. “I encourage Israel to act with the same level of caution and avoid further escalation.”

In a surprising twist, Trump also claimed Iran had given prior notice of the attack:

“Iran provided advance warning ahead of the strike, allowing for timely evacuation and no loss of life.”

Tensions across the Gulf are now at a critical threshold, with military analysts warning that Iran’s attack on U.S. soil in the Gulf—albeit a foreign base—is a significant red line.

Security alerts have been raised in Qatar, Bahrain, and the UAE, while U.S. embassies across the Middle East are reportedly reviewing security protocols.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah and Houthi militia forces, both Iranian allies, are rumored to be mobilizing in Lebanon and Yemen, respectively.