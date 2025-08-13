MOGADISHU – Somalia’s government is challenging recent international news media coverage that refers to the country as a failed state, arguing that biased reporting misses real security advancements, economic growth, and societal strength.

In recent weeks, high-profile outlets — The Economist, The Telegraph, and Al Jazeera, for example — have run stories that Somalia’s state-building effort is “in tatters,” its capital city “gripped by fears of militant takeover,” and its government “losing ground” to Al-Shabaab. Somali leaders tell CSIS that such reporting misrepresents reality, with the likely effect of eroding confidence within the population and inadvertently lending credence to terrorist propaganda.

“Criticise what isn’t working, but report what is working. Otherwise, it isn’t journalism — it is narrative warfare,” said an official from the Ministry of Defence during an interview with this reporter.

Most contentious was an example from Al Jazeera’s “Project Force” video, which asserted that Al-Shabaab had taken control of the strategic town of Balcad, 40 km from Mogadishu. In reality, Balcad continues to be controlled jointly by Somali National Armed Forces (SNAF) and Burundi National Defence Forces (BNDF), and even held peaceful district elections in June 2025.

Likewise, The Telegraph and The Economist hinted that militants are active around the gates of Mogadishu, portraying a scenario of a besieged city. Ground reality, however, is that Al-Shabaab’s activity exists only in asymmetric forms like roadside bombs and selective assassinations — anything but a territory siege.

What Is Being Overlooked?

Somali officials cite large military victories that have barely been reported in the same media outlets. In early this month, this Bariire offensive killed over 120 Islamist militants and reclaimed a strategic supply route in Lower Shabelle. On July 25, Somali and African Union coalition forces beat back an attack on Sabiid within hours, killing 18 Islamist insurgents in a counterattack.

“If the world hears only the first shot and not the last, it’s a false image,” said an SNAF officer.

Advances in Security on Multiple Fronts

Somalia’s counterinsurgency remains complex and protracted, but momentum is evident. Elite units like DANAB and Gorgor have systematically targeted Al-Shabaab leadership, dismantled logistics hubs, and reduced the group’s ability to mount large-scale offensives.

In Puntland, security forces in the region are actively dismantling ISIS cells within the Bari mountains, detaining commanders, and taking arms caches. The efforts have been supplemented by community militias which have rallied against extremist control.

Economic and Social Development Often Ignored

While conflict dominates the headlines, significant domestic progress is underway:

Transport: Somalia, on 29 June 2025, embarked on constructing a new Mogadishu International Airport, which is expected to provide 10,000 jobs and become a regional hub.

National Pride: Somali Airlines is set to relaunch, restoring direct international flights for the first time since the civil war.

Agriculture: In Somalia, near Mogadishu, Beder Camel Farm has doubled its milk output and opened the first camel milk yogurt factory within the country, employing over 200 people.

Renewable Energy: solar mini-grid projects in Baidoa and Kismayo are powering rural communities and generating skilled employment.

Technology: The iRise Hub in Mogadishu has incubated 40 plus startups in just two years, employing hundreds of young software developers.

Infrastructure: Upgrades to the Jowhar–Mogadishu road have halved travel times, boosting trade and logistics.

The Facts vs. the Claims

“Balcad has fallen to Al-Shabaab” Remains under SNAF/BNDF control; elections held June 2025. “Militants surround Mogadishu” No evidence to confirm a siege “Sabiid lost to insurgents” Attack repelled same day; 18 militants killed. “Government losing control across country” Reclaiming territory; extending local government “Somalia’s economy in freefall” 4% GDP growth in 2024; major infrastructure projects ongoing.

The Aid Paradox

Ironically, several of those same nations whose media describe Somalia’s “collapse” — US, Britain, and Qatar — are key supporters. Its supporters provide military training, budget support, and humanitarian efforts that have enabled the growth of forces within DANAB, improved medical facilities, and funded key infrastructure.

“It’s as if one hand helps us stand, and the other publishes headlines saying we’ve already fallen,” a senior adviser observed.

Beyond the Single Narrative

Somalia’s reality is neither pure stability nor total chaos. It is a nation still battling violent extremism while also rebuilding — in its farms, runways, tech hubs, and communities.