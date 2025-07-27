Afgooye, Somalia – In the heart of a region long haunted by insurgency, Somalia’s intelligence agency has struck once again.

In a covert night operation carried out on July 26, Gaashaan — the elite counterterrorism unit under Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) — successfully captured two key operatives of Al-Shabaab in Afgooye, a strategically vital town in the Lower Shabelle region.

According to an official press statement released by NISA early Sunday, the detainees include a senior extortion commander, tasked with collecting the illicit payments known as baad, and a covert intelligence operative linked to the group’s feared Amniyat network. The Amniyat — Al-Shabaab’s internal spy and assassination unit — has been behind some of the most surgically precise killings in Somalia, often targeting civil servants, police officers, and informants.

The second suspect, authorities claim, was actively gathering intelligence and planning assassinations inside Afgooye, under the radar of local enforcement.

While NISA’s tone in the press release was measured, the implications of this arrest are anything but ordinary.

This operation is not a standalone event. It follows a public warning issued by NISA on July 20, which explicitly stated that the collection or payment of “baad” — essentially a protection tax — is now considered a form of terror financing under both Somali national law and international anti-terror frameworks.

The significance of that warning cannot be overstated.

For decades, Al-Shabaab has operated a parallel economic system, heavily reliant on systematic extortion of Somali businesses — from livestock traders in Kismayo to telecommunication giants in Mogadishu. These payments, made under threat of violence, have allowed the group to fund operations, recruit fighters, purchase arms, and run indoctrination programs in rural and urban areas alike.

By targeting the financial operatives, NISA appears to be shifting tactics: hitting not just the foot soldiers, but the logistical and economic arteries of the insurgency. A move that, if consistent, could cripple the group’s ability to operate.

Interestingly, NISA has declined to release the names or photographs of the detained operatives. No aliases. No age. No visual confirmation.

This is not unprecedented, but it is noteworthy. Analysts believe this could suggest:

The suspects are being flipped for intelligence on broader networks in the region.

They are part of a larger web of informants or financiers, still under surveillance.

Or, bluntly put, the operation is too politically sensitive to reveal details prematurely.

Multiple sources within the Somali security sector, speaking to me on condition of anonymity, hinted that the Gaashaan raid may have disrupted an active Amniyat cell that had been operating quietly within Afgooye for months — possibly with local enablers.

Afgooye is no ordinary town. Located just 30 kilometers west of Mogadishu, it has long served as a corridor for militants moving between southern regions and the capital. While nominally under government control, its sprawling neighborhoods and farmland offer easy cover for operatives, particularly those embedded in civilian disguise.

Despite multiple operations by Somali and AMISOM forces over the years, Afgooye remains a high-value target — not just militarily, but symbolically. For Al-Shabaab to operate there, even covertly, is a blow to the government’s narrative of control. For NISA to penetrate that covert presence, however, is a rare win.

Over the last six months, NISA has ramped up urban counterintelligence operations, particularly in Mogadishu, Jowhar, Baidoa, and now Afgooye. Sources suggest the agency has received increased technical support from international partners, including the EU and Turkey.

Still, challenges remain. Al-Shabaab is embedded, agile, and ideologically flexible. Every arrest risks retaliation. Every operation risks civilian backlash if mishandled.

But with this latest raid, NISA seems to be signalling: we’re no longer waiting for the next explosion — we’re going after the people who fund, plan, and plot them in silence.

NISA reiterated its previous warning to Somali citizens and business owners: paying “baad” is no longer just survival — it is a prosecutable crime.

In the agency’s words:

“Financing terror — knowingly or unknowingly — aids the death of innocents. Report it. Refuse it. Resist it.”

The agency urges the public to report any suspicious activity or threats through official hotlines or local security offices.

As of now, the identities of the arrested remain sealed. But their capture may signal the opening of a wider front — not just against Al-Shabaab’s guns, but against its shadow economy, its eyes and ears inside our cities, and its deep infiltration into Somali society.