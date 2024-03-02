BBC Somali Service Editor Faces Legal Turmoil Over Kenyan Citizenship

Drama unfolded as Muhaydin Ahmed Roble, the editor of the BBC’s Somali Service, found himself in handcuffs on Tuesday evening as detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation apprehended him at his Westlands residence in Nairobi.

The arrest was executed after Roble repeatedly ignored procedural summons, according to a statement released by the police.

The seasoned journalist has been under the scrutiny of a multi-agency investigation for nearly two years, focusing on the alleged “fraudulent acquisition of Kenyan documents.”

Roble spent Tuesday night in custody at the Parklands police station.

A confidential source revealed, “He repeatedly ignored police summons and has been evading arrests for months, prompting the officers to raid his home.”

Roble, a Somali national, is accused of obtaining his Kenyan national identity card from Isiolo through the use of “fraudulently presented fake documents.”

He is set to be arraigned before the Makadara court to face three charges, including forgery.

The Immigration and National Registration Department has taken swift action, confiscating both his ID card and passport, placing him on a ‘red alert.’

This isn’t the first time Roble has faced legal troubles. Two years ago, a contingent of police officers stormed the BBC offices in Westlands, arresting him after he refused to comply with summons.

In 2022, the multi-agency unit re-arrested him at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi as he was en route to Mogadishu.

The arrest of Roble, who assumed leadership of the BBC’s Somali Service in 2020, comes after years of investigations into his Kenyan citizenship status. The unfolding legal drama casts a shadow over the prominent journalist’s career, leaving many questioning the authenticity of his ties to the country.

