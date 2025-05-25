Melbourne — One person is in critical condition following a violent knife attack that broke out between a group of youths at Northland Shopping Centre in northern Melbourne — a popular area heavily populated by the Somali-Australian community.

The incident occurred around 3:00 PM local time, when a fight involving approximately 10 young males, aged between 15 and 20, erupted inside the busy shopping centre. Authorities confirmed the altercation involved knives, with no firearms used.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic as shoppers fled in all directions, with store owners either fleeing their shops or locking themselves inside for safety. Videos shared on social media captured people running for cover, some visibly distraught and unsure of what was happening.

Security personnel at the centre alerted emergency services, prompting a swift response from heavily armed police units and medical teams, who sealed all exits and cleared the mall.

Police confirmed one person was rushed to Royal Melbourne Hospital with serious injuries. Two individuals have been arrested, and police are actively pursuing eight more suspects involved in the brawl.

Speaking at a press conference, Police Spokeswoman Kelly Laws stated that the incident appeared to be “retaliatory in nature,” involving rival youth groups. She also revealed that one of the arrested individuals is just 15 years old.

Somali-Australian journalist Ibrahim Omar Baafo, reporting from the scene, spoke to Somali girls waiting anxiously outside the centre for news of relatives who had been shopping during the incident. “There was widespread fear,” he noted. “People didn’t know if their family members were safe.”

Northland Shopping Centre is a major retail hub, and the attack happened on a Sunday, one of the busiest shopping days, with large numbers of Somali families present.

Though knife violence is not new to Australia, this is believed to be the first major knife-related incident at Northland Shopping Centre. A similar attack occurred months earlier in a Sydney mall, highlighting a worrying trend in public safety.

Tensions between youth gangs have previously raised concerns among community leaders, who have called for greater youth engagement and intervention programs.

Police have yet to disclose the full identities or backgrounds of the suspects. While the motive remains under investigation, authorities have assured the public that Northland will remain closed until further notice and a full investigation is underway.

Melbourne residents — particularly the Somali community — have been urged to remain calm and cooperate with law enforcement. The incident has reignited calls for increased security in public shopping centres and more community-driven conflict prevention efforts.