On Friday, Burundian troops deployed at the Xawaadley Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Middle Shabelle, as part of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), delivered a vital consignment of medical supplies to the Xawaadley Health Centre.

This gesture is part of the ongoing initiative to strengthen civil-military cooperation and support the local health infrastructure in the region.

Captain Ali Abdullahi Ali of the Somali National Army (SNA) expressed his appreciation to the Burundian National Defense Force (BNDF) for their timely and crucial contribution. “We extend our sincere gratitude to the BNDF for their unwavering support in addressing the health needs of the local population,” said Capt. Ali.

In a reciprocal statement, Lieutenant Colonel Karenzo Emile of the BNDF underscored the commitment of the Burundian forces to assist the Hirshabelle State administration in stabilizing and rebuilding liberated areas.

“This medical aid delivery is a testament to our broader commitment to not only contribute to security but also to assist in the recovery and development of the communities we serve,” Lt. Col. Emile remarked.

The provision of medical supplies is part of AUSSOM’s wider strategy to foster strong civil-military partnerships, contributing to the long-term stabilization of Somalia’s liberated regions.

By supporting critical sectors such as healthcare, AUSSOM forces aim to enhance the overall resilience and well-being of local communities, thereby ensuring a sustainable and peaceful future.