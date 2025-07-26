Sabiid, Lower Shabelle – The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) has issued an official statement today confirming that joint forces from AUSSOM and the Somali National Armed Forces (SNAF) successfully thwarted a pre-dawn assault by Al Shabaab militants on military bases located in the Sabiid and Anoole areas of Lower Shabelle.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Al Shabaab launched a coordinated attack targeting key military installations recently liberated from the group in June 2025. The attack was met with a swift and decisive response from AUSSOM and SNAF troops, who managed to repel the militants and force them to retreat.

According to the statement, several Al Shabaab fighters were killed during the clashes, with others sustaining serious injuries. The joint forces also seized a cache of weapons and various military supplies that the group abandoned as they fled the battlefield.

AUSSOM confirmed that the Somali and AU forces still retain full control over all bases that came under attack. Security operations are actively ongoing in the surrounding areas to pursue fleeing militants and dismantle any support networks linked to the assault.

“AUSSOM once again reaffirms its commitment to the security, protection, and long-term safety of the people living in Sabiid-Anole and surrounding areas,” the statement read. “These operations are part of sustained efforts to degrade Al Shabaab’s capacity and to ensure lasting stability and strong governance in the Lower Shabelle region.”

The targeted bases in Sabiid and Anoole were recaptured from Al Shabaab just last month, in June 2025, as part of a broader counterinsurgency campaign led by Somali and AU forces. The region has been a strategic hotspot in the fight against terrorism in southern Somalia.

Today’s failed attack underscores the persistent threat Al Shabaab continues to pose, despite losing territory. The group’s ability to stage sudden raids remains a challenge, requiring constant vigilance from both local and international security forces.

However, the rapid and effective response from AUSSOM and SNAF also signals significant improvements in operational coordination, readiness, and intelligence-sharing. It sends a clear message: the days of Al Shabaab operating freely in liberated areas are over.

Large-scale security operations are now underway to flush out any remaining militants and collaborators. Local residents have been urged to remain vigilant and cooperate with the authorities as the clean-up efforts continue.

This latest incident is a reminder that while progress has been made, Somalia’s road to peace is far from over. It will take a sustained, collective effort—military, political, and social—to ensure that gains made on the battlefield translate into long-term peace on the ground.

The pre-dawn raid in Sabiid is another chapter in Somalia’s long, hard-fought journey to reclaim peace from the grip of extremism. Al Shabaab may be down, but not out. And the question remains: How long can they continue launching desperate hit-and-run attacks in the face of growing resistance? The answer lies in the continued resolve of Somali forces, international allies, and the communities who refuse to be terrorized.