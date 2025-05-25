Mogadishu – The Auditor General of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Ahmed Isse Gutale, participated in the 21st High-Level Governing Board Meeting of the African Organization of English-speaking Supreme Audit Institutions (AFROSAI-E). The event was held in Mahé, Seychelles, from May 19–23, 2025, and was hosted by the Office of the Auditor General of Seychelles.

The key themes discussed during the meeting included:

Review of the 2020–2024 Strategic Plan

Launch of the new 2025–2029 Strategic Plan, with a focus on enhancing audit impact, independence of audit offices, and regional collaboration

Support for the implementation of the African Professionalization Initiative (API), aimed at addressing the capacity gaps in the audit profession across Africa

Strengthening cooperation between national audit offices and anti-corruption agencies to accelerate investigations and improve information sharing

The event also marked the 20th-anniversary celebration of AFROSAI-E, highlighting two decades of collaboration and growth among member audit institutions.

Mr. Gutale’s participation reflects Somalia’s growing role and commitment to financial accountability, transparency, and sustainable development across the continent. The Somali Office of the Auditor General continues to actively engage in regional and international forums to strengthen public financial oversight and build institutional capacity.