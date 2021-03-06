AU lauds military Staff Officers for their contribution to security in Somalia

The African Union Mission in Somalia, AMISOM, on Thursday hosted 23 senior military staff officers serving at the Force Headquarters in Mogadishu, to a farewell event and thanked them for their outstanding contribution to the mission.

The AMISOM Force Commander, Lt. Gen. Diomede Ndegeya, thanked the military officers who have completed their tour of duty and are due to rotate out of the mission. He hailed them for the achievements that the mission had registered in further degrading the Al-Shabaab and the community-building initiatives to win the hearts and minds of the local communities.

“Your contributions have made the force headquarters successful in executing its duties and responsibilities and greatly boosted the implementation of the mission’s mandate. The successful operations in Janale and Jana Cabdala stand as conspicuous contributions that will always remain in AMISOM’s list of major breakthroughs,” the Force Commander said.

Lt. Gen. Ndegeya noted that, “the Civil Military Cooperation unit had registered and initiated numerous projects, including the provision of clean potable water to communities, conducted free medical camps, constructed classrooms and donated desks, and sports uniforms and equipment to local communities, among others.”

He however reminded the officers to observe the COVID-19 protocols even as they rotate out of the mission.

To the incoming Staff Officers, the Force commander urged them to be professional in implementing their duties.

The AMISOM Military Chief of Staff, Brig Gen. Bob Paciesky Ogik, noted that the contribution of the Staff Officers will be remembered in the history of the mission.

The outgoing Chief Operations Officer, Col. John Patrick Otongo, expressed gratitude to the mission leader for the support which, he said was instrumental in the troop reconfiguration plan, to align AMISOM’s operations with the Somalia Transition Plan.

He also noted that although the COVID-19 pandemic tested their resilience during their tour of duty, the officers remained diligent and stayed the course of the mission.

Col. Liberat Gisanganya, the outgoing Chief of Logistics said, “We are grateful for working with AMISOM and contributing to this noble cause”.