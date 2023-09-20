AU forces train Hirshabelle police amidst drawdown

On Monday, the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) concluded a five-day training program focused on the management of police stations and the reduction of crime within local communities.

This training was conducted in preparation for the Somali Police Force to assume full security responsibility once ATMIS withdraws from Somalia in December 2024.

As per a statement released in Mogadishu on Tuesday, the AU mission indicated that a group of police officers from Hirshabelle State actively participated in the training program. The program covered various aspects of community-oriented policing, search and apprehension procedures, detention protocols, techniques for criminal investigations, and the responsibilities of station commanders.

During the concluding ceremony, Sgt. Zainab Mayah Conteh, the ATMIS Team Leader for Training and Development in Sector 5, highlighted the importance of the topics covered during the training. “As ATMIS, we are proud to have successfully delivered this training, as one of our main objectives is to enhance the capabilities of the Somali Police Force,” he further expressed.

“Some of these techniques that have been taught here today are valuable to both the Somali Police Force and the community as a whole, which is why when a country has a good police force, it will most likely have improved security systems as well” added Sgt. Zeinab.

ATMIS Police conducted the much-needed training for Hirshabelle police officers, according to Jowhar Airfield Police Station Deputy Commander Lt. Ahmed Abdulle Madobe.

“The five-day course on station management and community policing was really valuable. The participants gained important skills. We are grateful to ATMIS police for the much-needed training provided to our police officers,” said Madobe.

The training would enable the officers to discharge their duties professionally and maintain good community relations.

One of the participants, Officer Abdi Osman, said the training improved his knowledge and skills in fighting crime and building relationships with the community.

“I gained important skills from the five-day course on police station management conducted by ATMIS. We hope they will conduct more capacity-building training in the near future” said Osman, a Hirshabelle police officer.

The Somali Police Force is supported by the ATMIS Police component through frequent joint patrols, capacity-building training, guidance, and mentorship for personnel. Additionally present were ATMIS Civil Affairs Officer and Team Coordinator Sector 5, Christopher Aria, and ATMIS Police Coordinating Officer in Hirshabelle, SP Aguta Jimton.

