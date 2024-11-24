The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) has, for the first time, commented on the deepening political conflict in Somalia, particularly the escalating tensions between the Federal Government and the Jubbaland state administration.

In a statement released by ATMIS, the mission expressed serious concerns over the worsening standoff and called for calm and dialogue to resolve the dispute. The statement emphasized the importance of de-escalating hostilities to ensure stability and progress in the region.

ATMIS reaffirmed its neutrality in Somalia’s political affairs, stating that its mandate is focused solely on security.

“We remain impartial in political matters and are committed to supporting peace and stability in Somalia,” read the statement.

The mission also addressed recent developments surrounding elections in Somalia, urging that all electoral processes be conducted peacefully and inclusively across the country.

The statement comes amid allegations reported by some media outlets suggesting that elements of ATMIS police forces stationed in the port city of Kismayo were involved in supporting elections opposed by the Federal Government. ATMIS dismissed these claims, reiterating that its operations are strictly aligned with its security mandate.

This controversy follows warnings issued by Jubbaland authorities to both ATMIS and the United Nations (UN) against allowing their resources, such as aircraft, to be used for political purposes.

Jubbaland’s Ministry of Security recently issued a strongly worded statement cautioning against the misuse of UN and ATMIS assets during the state’s electoral process.

“The Jubbaland government informs the United Nations and ATMIS that critical elections are ongoing in Jubbaland territory. To maintain transparency and stability, the Ministry of Security warns against the use of UN aircraft for political purposes,” the statement read.

The Federal Government has voiced strong opposition to Jubbaland’s electoral proceedings, further exacerbating tensions.

This conflict adds to the growing political crisis in Somalia, where the Federal Government’s relationships with Jubbaland and Puntland have deteriorated significantly. Both regional states have cut ties with Mogadishu, deepening the divisions within Somalia’s federal structure.

As the political landscape grows increasingly fractured, observers fear the impasse could undermine efforts to ensure security, development, and stability in the region.

ATMIS’s call for calm and neutrality may be critical in de-escalating the situation, but whether its appeal will resonate with the warring factions remains uncertain.

The growing distrust and political wrangling present significant challenges for Somalia’s fragile governance and security architecture.