The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) has launched an investigation into a tragic incident in Buulo Mareer, Lower Shabelle, that resulted in the deaths of two civilians and the injury of another, sparking outrage and demands for accountability from the local community.

According to eyewitness accounts, the incident occurred on July 17, 2024, when ATMIS forces, specifically Ugandan troops, entered a farm in Buulo Mareer and encountered three individuals. The soldiers then opened fire, killing two of the civilians and injuring the third, who managed to escape.

The two civilians killed in the incident were residents of Buulo Mareer, a town in the Lower Shabelle region of Somalia. The third individual, who was injured but able to flee, has not been publicly identified.

ATMIS has acknowledged the tragedy and promised a thorough investigation.

“findings will be made public on conclusion.” The mission also extended its “deepest condolences to the affected families” ATMIS said in a statement and emphasized its commitment to protecting civilian lives.

This region has long been a hotspot of violence, with the presence of the Al-Shabaab terrorist group and ongoing clashes between government forces and the militants.

The killings of civilians by ATMIS forces have sparked widespread condemnation and renewed concerns about the mission’s ability to protect the Somali people. This incident comes on the heels of a similar event two months ago, where ATMIS troops were allegedly involved in the killing of a farmer in the same region.

These incidents have further eroded public trust in the peacekeeping mission and raised questions about its adherence to international humanitarian law and human rights standards. Residents of Buulo Mareer and the broader Lower Shabelle region are demanding justice and accountability, alleging a pattern of deliberate civilian targeting by ATMIS troops.

The civilian killings in Buulo Mareer have the potential to further destabilize the already fragile security situation in Somalia.

The incident has fueled resentment towards ATMIS and the Somali government, potentially undermining efforts to combat the threat of Al-Shabaab and promote long-term stability.

ATMIS, which was established in 2022 to replace the previous African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), has been tasked with supporting the Somali government, building the capacity of local security forces, and protecting civilians. However, these latest allegations of civilian killings have called into question the mission’s ability to fulfill its mandate and maintain the trust of the local population.

