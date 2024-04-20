ATMIS head meets UK Deputy Ambassador to discuss ATMIS troops drawdown and the post ATMIS security plan

The Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union and the head of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia Ambassador Souef Mohamed Elamine on Friday held meeting with the new United Kingdom Deputy Ambassador to Somalia Sam Thomas.

The meeting at the ATMIS head quarters in the capital Mogadishu, focused on various critical issues including the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) troops drawdown and the post ATMIS security plan.

The current political and security situation of Somalia was prominently discussed in the meeting.

El-amine expressed gratitude to the Deputy Envoy for the meeting and underscored the unwavering commitment by ATMIS to fostering peace and stability in Somalia.

He highlighted the African Union Peace Mission undertaking to supporting the relentless efforts by the Somali Federal Government to eradicating Al-Shabab from the Horn of Africa Nation.

The Deputy ambassador on his part thanked the ATMIS head for the cordial reception and expressed the commitment by the UK government to supporting Somalia in different fields including security and political and economic development.

He commended the ATMIS boss for facilitating the smooth hand over of security responsibilities to the Somali government as African Union Peace Mission winds up its mandate in Somalia.

Mr. Thomas reiterated the significance of closer cooperation between the UK government and ATMIS to eradicating Al-Shabab from Somalia.

