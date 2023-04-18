ATMIS Commends Outgoing UPDF Troops For Distinguished Service In Somalia

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), has commended outgoing Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) troops for their distinguished and steadfast service to the peace support mission in Somalia.

At a medal award ceremony for officers of Battle Group 35, ATMIS acting Force Commander Maj. Gen. Peter Kimani Muteti saluted the rotating troops for their resilient and professional service in the quest to restore peace and stability in Somalia. Maj. Gen. Muteti said, the courage and dedication displayed by the UPDF troops in implementing the ATMIS mandate to degrade the threat posed by the Al-Shabaab, had earned ATMIS many accolades.

“The deployment of Battle Group 35 was quite a testing and challenging experience, but the courage and resilience they displayed represents the finest values of professionalism in soldiering, said Maj. Gen. Muteti adding that “The ATMIS leadership genuinely appreciates the work ethic and culture of the troops, a trait earned as a result of UPDF’s strong background in military training.”

Under ATMIS sectorisation, Ugandan troops oversee Sector 1 which covers Banadir including the capital Mogadishu and the Lower Shabelle regions in Somalia. The outgoing battalion which has completed its one-year tour of duty in Somalia under the command of Col. Benard Kashemeza, will be replaced by Battle Group 38 commanded by Col. Christopher Berochan.

ATMIS Sector 1Commander Brig. Gen. Peter Omola applauded the troops for successfully conducting joint military offensives with the Somali National Army (SNA) against the Al-Shabaab.

The troops also detected and detonated several IEDs to secure main supply routes to Baraawe and participated in several Civil Military co-operation activities.

“I want in a special way to thank Battle Group 35 for the sacrifices and dedication towards the restoration of peace in Somalia.” said Brig. Gen. Omola. Battle group 35 was responsible for securing Baraawe and Beled Amiin sub-sectors with troops operating from Embresso, Runway, Sea Port, Knoll, Kismayo Road, Beled Amiin, Golweyn and Buur Mareer forward operating bases. “I want to assure you this task is doable, and you will do it, it’s all about commitment, consultation and team work,” said Col. Kashemeza while welcoming the incoming commander.

