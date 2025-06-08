Galkayo, Somalia – Two civilians, including a woman, were shot dead last night in a planned ambush carried out by armed militia in Galkayo, a tense city in Somalia’s central Mudug region.

The victims were identified as Sa’id Gurre Ali Baar Hoosh and Anab Burhaan Mohamed Ali, a young woman who was reportedly traveling with him. They were ambushed and killed in a targeted shooting near Beerta Bilan, on the northern outskirts of Gaalkacyo, in the area controlled by Puntland authorities.

According to local sources, the victims were traveling in a private vehicle when they were intercepted by a group of heavily armed men. The attack occurred between Beerta Bilan and Tawakal IDP camp, just outside the city. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots around 9:30 PM.

The attackers reportedly opened fire on the vehicle at close range, killing both occupants instantly. The assailants fled the scene immediately, and no group has claimed responsibility for the killings.

Sa’id Gurre Ali Baar Hoosh is believed to have been a well-known resident in the area, though his profession and background are still being verified. The woman, Anab Burhan Mohamed Ali, is said to have been a local civilian with no known political or security affiliations.

Local residents have expressed shock at the killings, describing both victims as “well-respected individuals” within their community.

At this stage, the motive behind the attack remains unclear, and no official statement has been released by Puntland’s security authorities or local law enforcement.

However, analysts and residents suspect the killings may be linked to ongoing clan-related revenge attacks, a persistent problem in central Somalia, particularly in Galkayo, which straddles a deep-rooted clan fault line.

“Galkayo has long been a flashpoint for clan conflicts, and targeted assassinations like this are unfortunately common,” said a security analyst based in Galkayo, who asked not to be named for safety reasons.

The incident took place in Puntland-administered northern Galkayo, specifically on the road between Beerta Bilan and Tawakal Camp, an area that has witnessed several security incidents in recent years. Despite relative stability in some parts, northern Galkayo remains vulnerable to sporadic violence, especially at night.

So far, no arrests have been made, and security forces have yet to issue a public response. Local residents are urging authorities to act quickly, fearing the killings could trigger further retaliatory violence or escalate inter-clan tensions.

Human rights activists are also calling for a full and transparent investigation to determine the motive and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The killings raise fresh concerns about the fragile security situation in central Somalia and underscore the urgent need for stronger community reconciliation and law enforcement mechanisms.

Until then, fear lingers in Galkayo’s neighborhoods.

As one local elder put it: