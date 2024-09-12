Foreign ministers from across the Arab world have reaffirmed their commitment to defending Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity during the 3rd Arab Ministerial Working Group meeting held in Cairo.

Chaired by Somalia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ahmed Maalim Fiqi, the meeting brought together key Arab states to express unified support for Somalia in response to mounting concerns over a recent memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Ethiopia and the Somaliland region.

The ministers unequivocally emphasized that Somaliland remains an integral part of Somalia, according to the Arab League Charter and international law. They also underscored the importance of adhering to the principles of non-interference and respecting the territorial integrity of all states, in line with the UN Charter and international legal frameworks.

The meeting, attended by senior representatives from Saudi Arabia, Djibouti, Egypt, Mauritania, and the Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, centered on addressing the potential ramifications of the MoU signed between Ethiopia and Somaliland, a self-declared independent region of Somalia that is not recognized internationally.

The Arab ministers expressed grave concern over this agreement, viewing it as a challenge to Somalia’s unity and a violation of its sovereignty.

In a collective statement released after the meeting, the ministers declared their “full Arab solidarity with Somalia,” firmly rejecting the MoU and its potential legal, political, commercial, or military implications. They reaffirmed that any agreements or arrangements involving Somaliland must come from a political dialogue that respects the will of the Somali people as a whole, stressing the region’s inseparable connection to Somalia.

The discussions in Cairo were marked by a strong consensus on the need to uphold international principles of sovereignty and non-interference. The ministers highlighted that the territorial integrity of Somalia is not only a Somali issue but a matter of international concern, with broad implications for the region’s stability. They pointed to the Arab League Charter and UN principles, which call for the respect of borders and the sovereignty of member states.

Ahmed Maalim Fiqi, Somalia’s Foreign Minister, took the opportunity to express his country’s gratitude for the unwavering support of Arab nations. He emphasized that defending Somalia’s territorial integrity is crucial not only for the Somali people but also for the broader stability of the Horn of Africa. Fiqi urged Arab nations to remain vigilant against any actions that undermine Somalia’s sovereignty, and called for continued solidarity in rejecting external interference in Somali affairs.

The MoU between Ethiopia and Somaliland, signed earlier this year, has raised significant concerns both within Somalia and among its international allies. The agreement covers various areas of cooperation, including trade, security, and infrastructure, but has been widely criticized for undermining Somalia’s sovereignty by treating Somaliland as a separate entity.

Somalia’s federal government has strongly condemned the MoU, stating that it violates the principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty, as Somaliland is constitutionally part of Somalia. The Somali government has also warned that any external deals made with Somaliland without the approval of the central government in Mogadishu are null and void.

During the Cairo meeting, Arab foreign ministers echoed this stance, warning that the MoU could destabilize the region and set a dangerous precedent for other separatist movements. They reiterated that the unity of Somalia must be preserved and that any decisions regarding Somaliland’s status must be made through internal political dialogue among Somalis, free from external pressures or influences.

The Arab League has long been a vocal supporter of Somalia’s unity and sovereignty. Since Somalia joined the league in 1974, Arab states have provided significant diplomatic, economic, and political backing, particularly during times of crisis. In recent years, the Arab League has played an essential role in advocating for Somalia on the international stage, ensuring that the country’s territorial integrity remains a priority for regional and global policymakers.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, reiterated the organization’s commitment to defending Somalia’s unity, stating that “the Arab League stands with Somalia in its right to protect its sovereignty.” He called on the international community to reject any agreements that threaten to divide Somalia or weaken its national unity.

In addition to ministers from key Arab states, the Cairo meeting was attended by several prominent figures, including Fawzia bint Abdullah Zainal, Bahrain’s Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League, and Ahmed Mohammed Al Teraifi, Head of the Arab and African Affairs Sector at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The high-level participation reflected the importance of the issue and the strong support Somalia continues to receive from its Arab partners.

The meeting ended with a call for continued coordination among Arab states to defend Somalia’s territorial integrity, as well as a pledge to increase diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing any future agreements that could undermine Somalia’s unity.

As tensions over the Ethiopia-Somaliland MoU continue to simmer, Somalia is looking to its Arab allies for support in rejecting any external agreements that infringe upon its sovereignty. The Cairo meeting represents a crucial moment of solidarity, as Arab states reaffirm their unwavering commitment to Somalia’s unity.

Somalia has faced decades of conflict and instability since the collapse of its central government in 1991. While the country has made significant strides in recent years toward rebuilding its institutions, it continues to face challenges, particularly from the self-declared region of Somaliland, which seeks recognition as an independent state. Somaliland has operated with relative autonomy since 1991, but its status remains a contentious issue both domestically and internationally.