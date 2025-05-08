The newly appointed Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia to Indonesia, Dr. Faysal Ahmed Salad, has on Wednesday officially presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Prabowo Subianto.

The credential ceremony, which took place less than a week after Ambassador Dr. Faysal’s arrival in the country, marks a historic milestone as he became the first Somali ambassador to be received by the Indonesian President in such a short period.

This gesture underlines the growing importance and mutual respect in the diplomatic relationship between the two nations.

During the ceremony, President Prabowo warmly welcomed Ambassador Dr. Faysal and congratulated him on his new role.

He highlighted the significance of enhanced cooperation between Indonesia and Somalia in areas such as trade, education, and cultural exchange.

In return, Ambassador Dr. Faysal expressed his deep appreciation for the high-level reception provided by the Indonesian government.

He conveyed warm greetings from the President of Somalia, H.E. Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, and reaffirmed Somalia’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

Ambassador Dr. Faysal emphasized his dedication to working closely with the Indonesian government to deepen diplomatic, economic, and people-to-people ties.

He stated that his tenure would focus on creating new opportunities for collaboration and promoting mutual understanding between the two countries.

This historic diplomatic engagement marks a new chapter in Somalia-Indonesia relations, reflecting a shared vision for partnership and cooperation on the international stage.