Two soldiers from Somalia’s Southwest State were ambushed and killed by al-Shabab militants on Tuesday while travelling by motorcycle between Wanlaweyn and Afgoye districts in the Lower Shabelle region, residents reported.

The soldiers were on their way from Wanlaweyn to Afgoye when the attack occurred. Residents in the area said the militants ambushed the soldiers along the road, killing both before fleeing the scene.

The local administration in Afgoye has not yet commented on the incident.

This ambush is part of a growing pattern of attacks in the Lower Shabelle region, where al-Shabab has intensified its activities.

In recent months, ambushes and roadside bombings have surged as Somali military forces escalate their operations against the militant group in the region.

Al-Shabab, which seeks to overthrow the Somali government, frequently targets government soldiers and officials in its insurgency.

The attack underscores the ongoing security challenges in Lower Shabelle, where al-Shabab continues to pose a significant threat despite increased military efforts to weaken the group’s presence.

The Somali military, with support from international allies, has been conducting operations aimed at reclaiming territories from al-Shabab, but the militants have responded with retaliatory attacks.