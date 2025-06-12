Oslo – In a notable diplomatic meeting on the margins of the annual Oslo Forum 2025, Somalia’s National Security Advisor, Hussein Macallin met with Egypt’s newly appointed Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdelatty in an effort to develop a strategic security partnership to counter terrorism and promote stability within the region.

The capital bilateral meeting held in Norway drew fresh attention to the mounting danger of Al-Shabaab and other violent extremist movements operating in the Horn of Africa. With both countries grappling with complicated regional difficulties, the conversation between Somalia and Egypt marked an important shift in their relations with respect to cooperation on security, trade as well as reforms in governance.

As per the issued briefs, the main focus of the meeting was cooperative counterterrorism efforts, military collaboration, as well as institutional framework assistance. Both parties reconfirmed the understanding towards developing Somalia’s state institutions and promoting peace not only in the country but also within the region in a sustained and systematic manner.

Dr. Abdelaty reaffirmed Egypt’s intention to assist Somalia not just in military terms but in political and developmental spheres as well.

He highlighted Egypt’s readiness to expand its role in regional peacekeeping missions and confirmed that Egyptian troops would soon participate in the AUSSOM (African Union Somalia Security Operations Mission), a multilateral security initiative aimed at stabilizing areas liberated from Al-Shabaab.

The timing of the meeting is critical. Somalia is entering a decisive phase in its post-conflict rebuilding process. Despite recent military gains against Al-Shabaab by Somali and African Union forces, the terror group remains active, exploiting governance gaps and rural vulnerabilities.

The rise of transnational extremism and its impact on the Red Sea and Indian Ocean maritime routes has raised regional alarms. For Egypt, whose strategic interests are tied to Red Sea stability and African political leadership, deepening ties with Somalia is both a security imperative and a diplomatic opportunity.

Hussein Macallin, Somalia’s National Security Advisor, is a veteran in security strategy and has been a key architect in Somalia’s national stabilization efforts.

Dr Badr Abdelatty, Egypt’s new Foreign Minister and former ambassador to the European Union, brings a reputation for regional diplomacy and hardline security policy.

Their meeting was one of several bilateral side discussions at the Oslo Forum, a premier international retreat attended by global mediators, policymakers, and peacebuilders, which seeks to facilitate discreet and strategic dialogue on conflict resolution.

A joint communiqué issued after the meeting stated that the two countries would establish a High-Level Security Cooperation Committee, tasked with coordinating anti-terror operations, intelligence sharing, and regional diplomacy.

Moreover, economic ties are also set to deepen. Somalia’s coastline along one of the world’s most vital shipping lanes offers future economic collaboration on ports, fisheries, and infrastructure — areas Egypt is eager to invest in as part of its Africa outreach strategy.

The engagement sends a strong signal that Somalia is no longer isolated in its security struggle. With Egypt’s involvement, there is potential for stronger Arab League backing and more integrated regional approaches to defeating insurgency networks. It also reflects Cairo’s broader strategy of projecting influence across East Africa and the Horn, balancing Gulf states, Turkey, and Western partners who also have stakes in Somalia’s future.

Analysts view the Egypt-Somalia alignment as a welcome boost to regional counterterrorism cooperation, which has often been fragmented and underfunded.

Egypt and Somalia share deep historical ties, dating back to early Pan-African and Arab League cooperation in the 1960s. While diplomatic engagement waned during Somalia’s civil conflict, recent years have seen Cairo reassert its presence in Somali affairs — from offering scholarships and security training to reopening diplomatic channels.

Egypt’s involvement also comes amid shifting geopolitical dynamics, including increased Turkish, Emirati, and Chinese interest in Somali ports and infrastructure.

The Oslo Forum meeting between Somalia and Egypt signifies more than just diplomatic niceties — it reflects a maturing relationship with tangible implications for security, governance, and economic resilience in the Horn of Africa.

As both nations navigate domestic reforms and regional pressures, their newfound alignment could play a crucial role in shaping East Africa’s future. Whether this momentum leads to measurable progress on the ground will depend on continued political will, coordinated strategy, and sustained international backing.