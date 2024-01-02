Al-Shabaab joins the fray in condemning the agreement signed between Ethiopia and Somaliland

Somalia’s militant group -Al-Shabaab has come out to condemn the Memorandum of Understanding reached between Somaliland and Ethiopia in Addis Ababa on Monday.

Sheikh Ali Dhere, the group’s official Spokesman in an audio released on Monday evening termed the agreement “illegal,” “unlawful” and “invalid.”

Dhere added that they would not allow Ethiopia to take way the territory of Somalia vowing to vehemently reject any attempts to alleniate the land of Somali people.

The statement’s by the terror group leader comes amid increasing condemnation from different quarters on the signing of the agreement between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the breakaway region leader Muse Bihi .

Somaliland said that it intends to lease a 20-km land along its coastline to Ethiopia to establish a naval force base.

The agreement also highlighted the strethening of Political and economic partnership between both sides.

