MOGADISHU, Somalia — Members of Somalia’s House of the People are expected to convene today for a long-awaited parliamentary session, during which they will hold the first reading of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Agreement, a key step toward strengthening Somalia’s regional integration and development efforts.

The central agenda item is the initial reading of the IGAD founding agreement, which lays the legal and institutional groundwork for Somalia’s formal and full participation in the regional bloc. The agreement emphasizes development cooperation, regional peace, and political stability among countries in the Horn of Africa. Lawmakers are scheduled to examine the terms of the agreement, engage in preliminary debate, and begin assessing how the treaty aligns with Somalia’s national interests — particularly in the realms of security, economic development, and regional diplomacy.

Somalia’s ratification of the IGAD agreement is a strategic step that will allow the country to fully benefit from the bloc’s programs, projects, and political mechanisms. IGAD is considered an essential platform for regional cooperation, particularly in a part of Africa facing interlinked challenges including conflict, climate change, migration, and underdevelopment.

Joining the organization formally and actively also enhances Somalia’s diplomatic weight and access to developmental funding and security coordination mechanisms. The session is scheduled for Monday, May 12, 2025, at the Somali Federal Parliament’s headquarters in Mogadishu. This marks the resumption of parliamentary business after two consecutive sessions were postponed due to logistical challenges — specifically, inaccessibility of major roads caused by flooding from heavy rains in the capital. The flooding disrupted key transportation routes, preventing many MPs from reaching the Parliament building.

The session involves all Members of the House of the People (Golaha Shacabka), and it is expected to draw attention from government ministries, regional partners, and civil society stakeholders interested in Somalia’s position in the Horn of Africa. The Somali public, as well as political observers, are closely monitoring the developments, given the potential implications for national policy and international cooperation.

Today’s session will begin with the formal presentation of the IGAD agreement followed by the first reading and an introductory debate. This will be followed by committee-level analysis in upcoming sittings before the agreement is brought back to the full chamber for a final vote of ratification. Parliamentary sources indicate that there is broad support for Somalia’s deeper integration into IGAD, but some MPs have expressed interest in thoroughly reviewing how the agreement might affect national sovereignty, border security, and internal governance priorities.

Founded in 1996, IGAD (the Intergovernmental Authority on Development) includes Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, and Uganda. The organization promotes regional cooperation in areas such as infrastructure, trade, environment, and conflict resolution. Somalia has historically been a member but seeks to reassert its active role following years of internal instability.

If ratified, the IGAD agreement will signal a turning point in Somalia’s re-engagement with regional bodies and may pave the way for deeper integration into East African institutions. The parliamentary debate marks a key step in that process — one being watched closely both inside and outside Somalia.