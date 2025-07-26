Addis Ababa – The African Union (AU) has warmly welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron’s declaration that France intends to formally recognize the State of Palestine, hailing it as a bold and principled step that aligns with the AU’s long-standing commitment to justice and self-determination for the Palestinian people.

In an official statement released by AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, the continental body praised the French move as being in line with international law and consistent with decades of African solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

“This decision reaffirms the African Union’s historical stance, once again emphasized during the 38th AU Summit held on February 15–16, 2025, in Addis Ababa,” said Youssouf. “Africa remains steadfast in its support for the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to self-rule and an independent state.”

France’s announcement marks a significant diplomatic shift within Europe—long seen as cautious in its dealings with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. By formally expressing intent to recognize Palestine, Macron joins a growing list of countries defying the status quo and advocating for a two-state solution rooted in international law and United Nations resolutions.

Chairperson Youssouf emphasized that this recognition is not merely symbolic—it is a necessary building block for a comprehensive and lasting solution to the conflict.

“Recognition of Palestinian statehood is not an act of provocation,” he added, “It is an affirmation of international law, human dignity, and the right of peoples to exist in peace and sovereignty.”

From the days of colonial struggle to modern diplomacy, African nations have consistently stood with the Palestinian cause, seeing it as a mirror of their own historical fights for liberation and self-governance. The AU has long supported the two-state solution, envisioning Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security.

The 38th AU Summit in February reiterated this position, calling on the international community to act decisively in support of Palestinian rights, especially in the face of continued occupation, settlement expansion, and humanitarian crises in Gaza and the West Bank.

Chairperson Youssouf did not stop at praise. He used the occasion to call on other countries—especially those in Africa, Asia, and Latin America—to follow suit, and take similar steps to recognize Palestine as a sovereign state.

“Now is the time for bold, moral leadership,” he said. “Supporting Palestine is not just about geopolitics—it is about choosing the right side of history.”

France’s move could trigger a wave of new recognitions, especially among African and Global South nations. The African Union’s endorsement adds weight to this momentum and may increase pressure on reluctant nations to act.

Whether this will lead to real change on the ground remains to be seen. But what’s clear is that the call for Palestinian sovereignty is growing louder—and Africa is once again leading the moral charge.