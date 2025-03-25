On Saturday, key stakeholders from the African Union (AU) officially launched a four-day Technical Working Session aimed at enhancing the Capacities and Capabilities Generation & Deployment Plan for the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

The session, which brings together representatives from the African Union Commission (AUC), the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS), Troop and Police Contributing Countries (T-PCC), AUSSOM, and the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS), is designed to bolster the mission’s operational effectiveness.

The forum’s discussions will concentrate on critical areas including troop and police deployment, strategic enablers, and the finalization of Statements of Unit Requirements (SUR).

These efforts are vital for strengthening AUSSOM’s ground, air, and police capabilities, ultimately ensuring the mission’s success in promoting peace and stability in Somalia.

This collaborative initiative underscores the commitment of all stakeholders to enhance the mission’s operational readiness and effectiveness in addressing security challenges.