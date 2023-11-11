ACTION AGAINST HUNGER SOMALIA RECEIVES £ 4 MILLION BILATERAL GRANT FROM BRITISH EMBASSY MOGADISHU

The British Embassy in Mogadishu has awarded a bilateral grant of £4 million to Action Against Hunger Somalia. The grant, which has a six-month duration, will be essential in helping nearly a million vulnerable Somalis in South Central Somalia who are affected negatively by El Niño by providing integrated emergency life-saving support in the areas of health, nutrition, WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene), and protection.

At the grant signing event held at Action Against Hunger’s regional office, the UK government’s commitment to aiding efforts to ease the humanitarian crisis in Somalia was expressed by Damon Bristow, Development Director at the British Embassy Mogadishu:

“Through this partnership, we hope to provide humanitarian assistance to populations in south-central Somalia affected by El Nino. This is our first partnership with ACF (Action Against Hunger), and it’s a testament to the impact your interventions are having in Somalia.”

Action Against Hunger’s regional director, Mr. Albert Siminyu, reiterated the group’s steadfast dedication to meeting the impacted communities’ immediate needs. He emphasized the importance of collaboration and collective efforts to mitigate the devastating impacts of El Niño in the region.

“We are excited about this partnership and looking forward to not only saving lives in the affected region but also establishing a support system to enable the affected communities to rebuild their lives,” he said.

Action Against Hunger Somalia states that the already difficult humanitarian situation brought on by protracted droughts is expected to worsen due to the predicted flooding from El Niño. The floods may lead to the outbreak of diseases such as cholera and other waterborne illnesses.

Furthermore, it is anticipated that the El Niño phenomenon will have a major influence on food production and agriculture, raising the possibility of malnutrition and food insecurity.

El Niño’s aftereffects may exacerbate pre-existing weaknesses, which can result in conflict and population displacement in Somalia, increasing the risks to the health, nutrition, and safety of the impacted communities.

The largest Health and Nutrition Consortium in Somalia, Caafimaad Plus Consortium, will carry out the project. The consortium is led by Action Against Hunger and consists of three local and five international humanitarian groups.

As the floods continue to destroy essential infrastructure and upend the lives of innumerable people, the country faces a difficult task in providing relief and support to those affected.

