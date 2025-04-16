On Monday, AUSSOM Police Coordinator, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Samuel Asiedu Okanta, met with United Nations Transition Mission in Sudan (UNTMIS) Police Representative, Gerard Smith, to discuss critical training gaps and capacity-building priorities for the South Sudan Police Force (SPF).

The meeting served as a platform for both officials to assess current challenges in police preparedness and to explore practical strategies for strengthening the SPF’s operational readiness. ACP Okanta and Mr. Smith reviewed existing support frameworks and identified key areas where enhanced training and technical assistance could significantly impact performance on the ground.

Their discussion emphasized the importance of targeted capacity-building programs, mentorship, and knowledge transfer as essential components of long-term police reform.

They also reaffirmed the need for sustained collaboration between international partners and local institutions to ensure effective policing that aligns with international standards and the evolving security landscape in South Sudan.

This engagement underscores the shared commitment of AUSSOM and UNTMIS to advancing peace, stability, and professional law enforcement across the region.