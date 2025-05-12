MOGADISHU, Somalia – A contingent of Somali pilgrims has arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj pilgrimage for the Islamic year 1446, marking the beginning of what is expected to be a significant spiritual journey for 11,500 Somali pilgrims this year. The group received a warm and organized reception upon arrival in Saudi Arabia, where officials from the Somali Embassy, religious mission teams, and Saudi authorities welcomed them and facilitated their transition into the holy land of Makkah.

The Somali Hajj delegation comprises 11,500 pilgrims in total, according to the Federal Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs (Wasaaradda Awqaafta iyo Arrimaha Diinta) of Somalia. Pilgrims are departing from major airports across the country, including Mogadishu, Hargeisa, Garowe, and Kismayo, in a staggered schedule that will run until May 31, 2025.

The Somali government, through the Ministry of Religious Affairs, in collaboration with the National Hajj Committee and the Somali Embassy in Saudi Arabia, has established a comprehensive support framework to ensure the safe, smooth, and dignified performance of the Hajj rituals by Somali citizens. The ministry emphasized its commitment to: Providing logistical and medical support, Ensuring proper accommodation and transportation, Deploying religious scholars to guide pilgrims through the rites, & Coordinating closely with Saudi Hajj authorities to address any emerging challenges. Officials assured the public that all necessary arrangements have been made to help Somali pilgrims fulfill their religious obligations in comfort and safety.

Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and a religious obligation for all Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it once in a lifetime. It is a deeply spiritual journey involving rituals that commemorate the trials of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) and his family. For Somali Muslims, participating in Hajj is both a spiritual milestone and a source of national pride, particularly as the country emerges from years of conflict and continues to reintegrate into the global Muslim community.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has spent months organizing this year’s pilgrimage. This includes: Vetting and licensing travel agencies through the Hajj Organizing Committee, Training pilgrims in pre-departure workshops on health, safety, and Hajj rites. Deploying a supervisory team of clerics, doctors, and administrators to Saudi Arabia Coordinating with Saudi authorities for accommodations in Makkah and Madinah

This year’s Hajj is particularly notable as Somalia has significantly improved its Hajj management infrastructure, with digitized registration, better oversight of travel operators, and increased government accountability — all aimed at enhancing the experience and safety of pilgrims.