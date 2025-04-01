Somali National Army (SNA) forces, supported by local militia fighters, successfully repelled a large-scale assault by Al-Shabaab militants in the Sabiib and Canole areas of Lower Shabelle on Monday, resulting in the death of at least 30 militants, according to government officials.

In a statement, Ministry of Defense spokesman Sheikh Abukar Mohamed confirmed the attack had been swiftly thwarted. The assault, targeting strategic military positions held by the Somali army, was met with a decisive response from well-prepared government forces. Mohamed added that the bodies of the fallen militants from both operations had been recovered.

“Our forces were well-prepared and responded decisively. We have the bodies of the militants killed in the two operations,” he said, emphasizing the readiness of Somali troops in the ongoing battle against the Al-Shabaab insurgency.

In a separate, coordinated operation, an airstrike targeting Al-Shabaab fighters in the same region resulted in the deaths of at least 40 more militants. The airstrike, which was reportedly carried out with the assistance of international partners, has been described as a significant blow to the militant group’s operations in Lower Shabelle.

Although the Ministry of Defense did not disclose further details about the identity of the aircraft or the nature of foreign involvement, the strike is seen as part of a broader strategy by the Somali government to combat the Al-Shabaab threat through a combination of ground and air assaults.

The assault marks another episode in the Somali government’s ongoing campaign to regain control of areas held by Al-Shabaab, which remains a significant security threat despite recent territorial gains by the Somali military. Over the past year, Somali forces have successfully reclaimed territory across several regions, including Hirshabelle, Galmudug, and Lower Shabelle.

However, Al-Shabaab continues to resist, carrying out frequent guerrilla-style attacks on both rural and urban targets, and exerting control over key regions in southern Somalia.

The latest clashes come amid a renewed push by the Somali government to dislodge the Al-Qaeda-affiliated militant group from its strongholds in the Shabelle region. With significant international backing, the government has increased its military operations, which include a combination of ground assaults, airstrikes, and intelligence-sharing with foreign allies.

In addition to the Sabiib and Canole operations, Somali forces have been engaged in a series of tactical offensives aimed at isolating Al-Shabaab militants in their remaining strongholds. These offensives are seen as part of a broader strategy to weaken Al-Shabaab’s command structure and disrupt its ability to plan and execute large-scale attacks.

Despite these gains, the terrorist group continues to pose a substantial threat. Al-Shabaab remains entrenched in several rural parts of southern and central Somalia, where it has maintained its influence for years. The group’s ability to launch deadly attacks, including bombings and ambushes, has allowed it to retain a foothold in key areas, even as Somali forces and their allies press forward.

Somalia’s efforts to combat Al-Shabaab have been aided by international partners, particularly the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) forces and Western allies, who provide logistical, intelligence, and air support. The partnership is seen as crucial for maintaining pressure on the militant group, which has been responsible for a string of high-profile attacks, both in Somalia and across the Horn of Africa.

Though details of international involvement in the latest operations were not fully disclosed, sources indicate that both surveillance and strike capabilities have been enhanced in recent months, allowing for more effective targeting of Al-Shabaab leaders and key assets.

Al-Shabaab, an Islamist militant group with ties to Al-Qaeda, has been waging an insurgency in Somalia since 2006. Over the years, the group has become notorious for its brutal tactics, including bombings, assassinations, and attacks on both civilian and military targets. Its primary goal is to establish an Islamic state governed by its extreme interpretation of Sharia law.

Despite suffering significant setbacks in recent years, including the loss of key territories and leadership figures, Al-Shabaab continues to maintain a resilient presence in Somalia. It remains one of the most dangerous and persistent extremist groups in Africa.

The Somali government’s ongoing military campaigns are focused on diminishing Al-Shabaab’s operational capacity and cutting off its sources of revenue, which include extortion, taxation, and trafficking. However, the group’s ability to exploit Somalia’s political instability and weak governance structures means that eradicating its influence remains an uphill battle.

The recent successes in Lower Shabelle are seen as a promising development, but many experts caution that the fight against Al-Shabaab is far from over. With the militant group still capable of mounting deadly attacks.