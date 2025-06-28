MOGADISHU, Somalia – As the nation readies itself for the dual milestones of June 26th and July 1st, commemorating Somalia’s Independence and Unity Day respectively, the country’s security machinery is shifting into high gear. On Friday, Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation, Hon. Ali Yusuf Ali-Xoosh, led a detailed inspection tour of Somali Police Force units preparing for the grand national celebration.

The minister, who also serves as a Member of Parliament, was joined by colleagues from the National Independence Day Organizing Committee during his visit to various police units undergoing parade rehearsals and ceremonial drills in Mogadishu. These rehearsals are part of the final touches for a national holiday that holds deep historical and emotional significance for Somalis both at home and abroad.

This year marks the 65th anniversary since Somalia first gained independence from British and Italian colonial rule in 1960, a moment that also symbolizes the unification of the southern and northern regions. The dual dates of June 26 (Somaliland’s independence from Britain) and July 1 (Union with the south) are celebrated as pillars of Somali identity, unity, and statehood.

Minister Ali-Xoosh praised the Somali Police Force for their visible readiness and commitment. “The discipline, order, and dedication I witnessed today reflect the growing professionalism of our national forces. These officers are not only securing the festivities but are symbolizing the strength and unity of the Somali people,” he stated.

Minister Ali Yusuf Ali-Xoosh, leading the inspection and representing the Ministry of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation.

Police Commissioner General Asad Diyaano, who welcomed the delegation and provided operational briefings.

Members of the Independence Day Organizing Committee, government officials, and military officers overseeing logistics.

The inspection took place across key training zones in Mogadishu, including major intersections and parade routes earmarked for the national event. The Somali Police Force, in full ceremonial gear, conducted march-past formations, tactical movements, and flag-bearing exercises, all choreographed to align with the independence parade.

In Mogadishu and across various Somali regions, patriotic fervor is reaching its peak. Local communities are preparing with decorations, music, and dance, while cultural bands rehearse traditional performances. The national mood is one of reflection, pride, and hope — especially among younger generations who view these days not just as a nod to history, but as a call to unity and resilience.

Public safety remains a top priority. With historical precedent of targeted disruptions during major national holidays, the police force’s visibility and preparedness carry both symbolic and strategic weight.

Somalia’s Independence and Unity Week celebrations will officially kick off with flag-raising ceremonies, military parades, public speeches, and cultural showcases starting on June 26, culminating in the larger July 1 event which symbolizes the birth of the Somali Republic.

This year’s theme — though unofficial — resonates deeply: “Unity Through Sacrifice, Peace Through Progress.”

Minister Ali-Xoosh’s visit reinforces the government’s message that security, nationalism, and community engagement must go hand in hand. His closing remarks summarized the national mood: