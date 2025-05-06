Position Available: Female Journalist

Bilan Media, a pioneering Somali media outlet run by women and hosted by Radio Dalsan and Dalsan TV, is offering a job opportunity exclusively for female journalists. We are seeking a talented and committed female reporter to join our all-women team dedicated to producing impartial, high-quality content for TV, radio, and digital platforms.

If you are a skilled journalist with creative story ideas, and you’re passionate about advancing the role of women in Somali media and expanding the range of topics covered in public discourse, we encourage you to apply.

To Apply:

Please send the following to [email protected]:

Your CV

A cover letter

Samples of your previously published work

📅 Application Opens: 06 May 2025

⏳ Deadline: 16 May 2025

📍 Eligibility: Women only

About Bilan Media:

Funded by UNDP Somalia, Bilan Media is the first Somali media platform run entirely by women. We focus on issues that matter to women and provide Somali women a powerful platform to amplify their voices and tell their stories.

If you’re ready to be part of a bold and impactful team that’s changing the media landscape in Somalia—apply now.