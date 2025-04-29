Mogadishu, Somalia – 29 April 2025 – The National Communications Authority (NCA), in collaboration with the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SODMA) and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), organized a two-day national multistakeholder workshop on the Policy and Regulatory Framework of Emergency Telecommunications and Cell Broadcast Early Warning Systems (CB-EWS) for Somalia under the Emergency Warning for All (EW4All) initiative’s Pillar 3.

The workshop, held in Mogadishu, brought together key stakeholders, including licensed telecom operators and Internet Service Providers (ISPs).

Speaking at the opening session, Dr. Mustafa Almahdi, ITU Representative, emphasized the critical role of telecommunications in saving lives and underscored ITU’s commitment to supporting Somalia’s efforts under the global Emergency Warning for All (EW4All) initiative.

Dr. Ahmed Abdi Adan, Deputy Commissioner of the SODMA, emphasized the urgency of enhancing national preparedness through modern warning technologies.

Mustafa Yasin Sheikh, Director General of the NCA, reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to establishing a dependable emergency communication framework that addresses Somalia’s needs.

Over the course of two days, participants will engage in discussions covering the policy and regulatory requirements for operationalizing Cell Broadcast-enabled Early Warning Systems (CB-EWS) in Somalia, reviewing institutional coordination mechanisms for emergency alerts, identifying technical and legal enablers for message dissemination through mobile networks, and agreeing on a roadmap for CB-EWS implementation aligned with the broader Emergency Warning for All (EW4All) pillars.

The workshop is part of ongoing efforts under the EW4All initiative to ensure that timely and effective early warning systems protect everyone in Somalia.