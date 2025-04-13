MOGADISHU, SOMALIA-April 13, 2025—The National Communications Authority (NCA) of Somalia has officially granted operational license approval for Starlink to launch its services in Somalia. The announcement was made during a formal ceremony in Mogadishu, attended by representatives from Starlink and government officials.

Speaking at the launch event, Mustafa Yasin Sheik, Director General of the NCA, stated:

“Starlink’s entry into Somalia represents a significant milestone in our efforts to bridge the digital divide in our country, this partnership will especially benefit individuals and institutions in rural areas, where internet access has been extremely limited.”

The Minister of Communications and Technology, H.E. Mohamed Mo’allim, who attended the event, expressed the government’s support: “We welcome Starlink’s entry to Somalia. This initiative aligns with our vision to deliver affordable and accessible internet services to all Somalis, regardless of where they live.”

The introduction of Starlink is expected to enhance internet coverage and significantly improve digital inclusion nationwide.