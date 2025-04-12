The National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ) strongly denounces the arbitrary arrest of two senior journalists from Shabelle Media Network, Director Abukar Sheikh Mohamud and Deputy Director Mohamud Abdinasir Soofeysane.

This deeply troubling action amounts to a direct assault on media freedom and reflects a dangerous and intensifying campaign to suppress independent journalism in Somalia.

On Wednesday, officers from the Somali Federal Police arrived at the offices of Shabelle Media Network seeking to interrogate Mohamud Abdinasir Soofeysane over an interview he conducted with the leader of an opposition political party who had publicly criticised the government. As Soofeysane was not on duty at the time, he was instructed to present himself at Hamarweyne Police Station today, Saturday, 12 April 2025.

Fulfilling this summon in good faith, he attended the station accompanied by Director Abukar Sheikh Mohamud. Upon arrival, police officers immediately arrested Soofeysane. Following a brief interrogation, they also arrested Abukar Sheikh Mohamud without cause or legal justification.

These arrests are part of a growing pattern of media repression. Journalists are being criminalised for carrying out their professional duties, telling uncomfortable truths and facilitating public discourse.

The sole reason for their detention is an interview with a political actor whose views diverged from the government’s narrative. This is an essential component of any functioning democracy.

“We must call this what it is: a deliberate and coordinated crackdown on media freedom,” said Omar Faruk Osman, NUSOJ Secretary General. “The Federal Police are operating without accountability and are abusing their powers to suppress dissent and intimidate independent media. This is not law enforcement. This is repression. Somalia is not a police state and we must not allow it to become one.”

“Interviewing a political party leader is not a crime,” Osman added. “This is a direct attack on democratic space and a blatant curtailment of freedom of the media. The President and Prime Minister must intervene immediately and take decisive action to halt this dangerous spiral.”

The calculated harassment and arbitrary detention of journalists in Mogadishu represent a systematic campaign to instil fear and weaken independent journalism. What is taking place is not the protection of public order but a state-driven witch-hunt intended to silence scrutiny and shield those in power from public accountability.

NUSOJ demands the immediate and unconditional release of both Mohamud Abdinasir Soofeysane and Abukar Sheikh Mohamud. Their continued imprisonment is a gross violation of their fundamental human rights. This disturbing development has taken place just days before the country is due to host a National Human Rights Summit, where critical issues such as freedom of expression and media freedom are expected to be addressed.

“Silencing independent journalists who do not echo government narratives is a clear and dangerous sign of clamping down the civis space,” Osman said. “This repression will not bury the truth. We will not be intimidated. We will not be silenced.”