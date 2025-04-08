The Federation of Somali Trade Unions (FESTU) applauds the Immigration and Citizenship Agency of Somalia’s (ICA) courageous and commendable actions in dismantling organised trafficking rings that have been smuggling underage Somali girls and boys to the Gulf States and Europe under the guise of employment.

The ICA’s decisive involvement has broken a highly distressing practice in which minors, some as young as 12 to 14 years old, were trafficked using forged and falsified documents to disguise their ages, such as counterfeit birth certificates and altered passports. These documents were created to circumvent immigration controls and legal work constraints, with the sole goal of exploiting kids as cheap labour abroad.

FESTU is deeply concerned about the growing trend of young Somali girls, particularly those from rural and poor communities, being recruited for domestic work in foreign nations such as minors being trafficked to Saudi Arabia. Many of these girls have never seen urban areas, let alone been beyond Somalia’s borders and are completely unprepared for the abuse and exploitation they would experience in foreign and frequently hostile situations. Their rights to education, protection and a dignified upbringing are being systematically denied in the name of business.

What is happening is not only a grave violation of human rights, but also a flagrant breach of international labour standards, such as ILO Conventions 138 and 182, which address the minimum age for employment and the abolition of the worst kinds of child labour. These unlawful actions violate Somalia’s legal duty to protect children and defend their fundamental rights.

FESTU is particularly concerned by credible reports of a new and extremely dangerous trafficking route that runs from Somalia via West Africa or North Africa before concluding in Europe. Traffickers that use this route deceive vulnerable young people with false promises of employment, only to hold them hostage in the middle of the voyage, kidnap them for ransom, or force them into harsh exploitation once they arrive. Their relatives, who are often distraught, have no idea where their loved ones are or how they are doing.

FESTU applauds the ICA for its strong and effective response to the issue and urges all relevant Somali authorities to follow suit. The ICA has demonstrated that meaningful steps can be taken; nevertheless, this effort must now be accompanied by a broader government assault on individuals who enable or defend these trafficking networks.

“We demand immediate and serious action against all parties engaged in the creation and distribution of fraudulent documents, including corrupt authorities, travel agencies and unethical private recruitment firms. These persons and entities must face the full extent of the law” said FESTU’s General Secretary, Omar Faruk Osman, who added that individuals who abuse positions of trust and power to conduct or enable trafficking should not be tolerated.

FESTU also calls on the judiciary to equally uphold its responsibilities by ensuring that justice is administered quickly and impartially. The culture of impunity enjoyed by people traffickers and their accomplices must end. Somalia’s international allies should also take robust and coordinated action against individuals who support and facilitate these criminal operations.

The exploitation of Somali children and teens is more than a national tragedy; it is a betrayal of Somalia’s future. The country cannot afford to see its young people subjected to forced labour, fraud and terrible treatment.

“We must ensure that Somali children have the opportunity to learn, flourish and make meaningful contributions to our society, rather than suffering in silence in foreign nations.

As trade unions, we are prepared to support all measures aimed at protecting the children of this country from exploitation, battling all types of child labour and human trafficking and holding traffickers, smugglers and their accomplices fully accountable,” Osman stated.