Somali National Disaster Management Agency ( SODMA) Commissioner Mahamuud Moallim held a productive meeting with the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Somalia (DSRSG), Gorge Conway to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis facing the country.

The discussions focused on critical issues, including the suspension of USAID grants, the impact of the ongoing drought, and the situation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Puntland.

The meeting emphasized the importance of effective government-agency collaboration to tackle these pressing challenges.

Both officials highlighted the need for coordinated efforts to ensure that humanitarian aid is delivered efficiently and reaches those most in need, particularly in Puntland, where IDPs have been severely affected by both conflict and environmental stressors.

Commissioner Moallim and DSRSG Conway also discussed strategies to mitigate the impact of the drought and ongoing displacement, stressing the importance of strategic partnerships to deliver sustainable solutions.

They agreed on the urgency of addressing both immediate relief needs and long-term recovery efforts.

The meeting underscored the continued commitment of both the Somali government and the United Nations to work together in providing relief, fostering resilience, and supporting the recovery and well-being of vulnerable communities across the country.