The President of the South West State, Mr. Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagaren, today received the Deputy Commander of the Somali Police Force, General Kaniif Abdullahi Mohamed, who arrived today in Baydhabo for a work-related visit.

The Minister of Security, the Police Commander of Bay Region, and the President’s Special Protection Unit Commander were all present at the meeting, where discussions focused on the affairs of the police force

.