According to local government officials, the Somali National Army conducted a military operation against Al-Shabaab in Awdheegle district, Lower Shabelle region on Thursday.

The operation, led by the 175th Division of the 17th Eagle Brigade and the 146th Division of the 14th October Brigade, was launched in the Jowhar-Awdheegle area.

The area has recently seen increased activity from Al-Shabaab, with the group reportedly using the location for meetings and planning attacks against civilians.

A government press release confirmed the operation’s success, saying it eliminated several Al-Shabaab members, including senior officers.

The release described the militants as Khawarij, a term often used in the region to denote rebels or outlaws, particularly those following extremist ideologies

.The Thursday operation is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to combat the insurgents and restore security.