UN calls for investigation into deadly clashes in Somaliland

Las Anod is claimed by both Somaliland and the semi-autonomous region of Puntland, loyal to Mogadishu.

“These killings come just a month after at least 20,000 people were displaced by clashes in Las Anod, and could contribute to further displacement, worsening the already fragile humanitarian situation in the region,” Türk said.

“I call on the authorities to carry out a credible and impartial investigation into the clashes to determine who is responsible and to hold them accountable in fair trials,” he added.